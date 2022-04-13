Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Post #273, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary at the end of April, will be hosting a special reception at the Offshore Hotel on Thursday, April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the guests of honor being the National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel. Also joining in will be Iowa Auxiliary Department President Doris Jackson and National Committee member Kelly Elliott.
President Daudistel will be giving a short presentation about care giving, as well as recognizing both the Bellevue Auxiliary Unit and the Maquoketa Unit on their centennials.
On Saturday, April 30, Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary will host a public Open House at Legion headquarters with various displays and activities to celebrate the last 100 years.
See more about the celebration, as well as the history of the local ladies auxiliary in next week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
