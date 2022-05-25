Friday, May 27 is National Poppy Day and the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary will be out distributing poppies all day Friday, as well as on Saturday, May 28. Volunteers will be at various businesses around the Bellevue area to participate in this activity. The Poppy says remember-remember the sacrifices of our veterans and share this memorial flower.
During the past 10 years, the Auxiliary has collected and then distributed over $15,000. The funds go to various organizations and support services for veterans and their families.
