Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 is marking its Centennial year this spring, as the organization was established 100 years ago.
To celebrate the milestone, members of the organization will host an open house at Bellevue Legion headquarters on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. with various displays and activities to celebrate the last 100 years.
Reveille Post #273, American Legion Auxiliary was chartered on April 28, 1922. The charter was countersigned by the State Department of Iowa American Legion Auxiliary on May 8, 1922.
The charter members of the American Legion Auxiliary included Mrs. Minnie Lampe, Mrs. Elizabeth Daugherty, Ms. Euphronia Weis, Miss Florence Weis, Mrs. Elizabeth Schlentz, Mrs. Anna Gurius, Miss Marie Graff, Mrs. Tom Bausch, Mrs. Edna Graff, Mrs. Helen Schlentz, Mrs. Antoineet Schirmer, Mrs. Ella Zentner, Mrs. Elizabeth A. Farrell and Mrs. Edith G. Kurth.
Even before the official charter of the organization, the women were actively involved in supporting the veterans returning to the Bellevue area by working with the Bellevue American Legion on many activities.
With the charter of the local unit, the auxiliary became more involved in additional areas of the community, including Poppy donations, youth activities, care packages, Girls State and many more.
The Legion Auxiliary Open House next Saturday will showcase the history of the local unit through several displays and ‘live’ guests from the past, along with sharing more about the various ways the group supports our veterans and youth in the community and beyond.
There will be activities, video, refreshments and lots of memories to be shared and enjoyed by all.
See the list of Legion Auxiliary Presidents from 1922 through today, as well as a list of all the Legion Girls State recipients over the years.
Legion Girls State Recipients
1954 Rosie DeGear
1955 Pauline Clasen
1959 Mitzi Freimines
1961 Diane Evans
1963 Joan Wacker
1965 Sharon Zeimet
1967 Judy Griebel
1969 Liz Felderman
1971 LaVonne Roling
1973 Mary Stephany
1974 Deb Victor
1977 Tina Meier
1979 Denise Kueter
1981 Katie Schmidt
1983 Joan Busch
1985 Marilee Kies
1987 Deanna Williams
1989 Kim Squiers
1992 Penny Martens
1995 Amy Kilburg
1996 Kelly Gerlach
1997 Erin Neubert
1998 Sara Dunn
1999 Angie Pitts
2000 Sara Even
2001 Amanda Ehrler
2002 Erica Dent
Kate Daugherty
2003 Angela Horan
Audrey Berendes
2004 Maddie Fromm
Laura Roling
2005 Nakita Mauer
2006 Jessica Donlin
Maggie Kilburg
2007 Kayla Carrier
Eleisha Reeg
2008 Kaitlin Kilburg
2009 Hayley Norpel
2010 Brooke Heacock
2011 Laura Thoms
2012 Olivia Jackson
Shianne Junk
2013 Allison Kilburg
2014 Anne Nolting
2015 Natalie Sullivan
Amber Krieg
2016 Ellen Sieverding
2017 Emma Kelchen
2018 Justina Denlinger
2019 Kaylynn Sieverding
2020 CANCELLED!
2021 (VIRTUAL) Paige Mangler
Post #273 Auxiliary Presidents
1922- 1926 Mrs. George Gurius
1927-1928 Mrs. W.F. Schirmer
1929-1930 Mrs. C.L. Veach
1931-1932 Mrs. Nettie Schirmer
1933-1933 Agnes Lampe
1934-1935 Virginia Byland
1936-1937 Florence Wagner
1938-1938 LuLu Hinke
1939-1941 Martha Fuller
1942-1943 Virginia Byland
1944-1945 Alvina Weinschenk
1946-1949 Antoinette Schirmer
1950-1950 Ella Zenter
1951-1955 Lillian White
1956-1957 Eugenia Blitgen
1958-1959 Dorothy Felderman
1959-1960 Evelyn Manderscheid
1960-1961 Betty Lowe
1962-1963 Evelyn Mandersheid
1963-1964 Irma Beeler
1965-1966 Ruth Kuper
1967-1969 Lavern Moellers
1970-1973 Betty Lowe
1975-1975 Delores Ernst
1976-1978 Fran Kelly
1979-1980 Rita Roling
1981-1982 Carmen Kueter
1983-1984 Barb Michel
1985-1985 Ora Eggers
1986-1986 Ruth Bies
1987-1988 Carmen Kueter
1989-1990 Nancy Keil
1991-1992 Ruth Bies
1993-1994 Nancy Keil
1994-1995 Dee Ernst
1995-1996 Dee Ernst
1996-1997 Dee Ernst
1997-1998 Dee Ernst
1998-1999 Judi Daniels
1999-2000 Judi Daniels
2000-2001 Velma Clasen
2001-2001 Velma Clasen
2002-2003 Velma Clasen
2003-2004 Irma Lucid
2004-2005 Irma Lucid/Dee Ernst
2005-2006 Mary Thielen
2006-2007 Mary Thielen
2007-2008 Judi Daniels
2008-2009 Judi Daniels
2009-2010 Leslie Lysenko
2010-2011 Marge Ernst
2011-2012 Marge Ernst
2012-2013 Marge Ernst
2013-2014 Marge Ernst
2014-2015 Marge Ernst
2015-2016 Vivian Pitlo
2016-2017 Vivian Pitlo
2017-2018 Vivian Pitlo
2018-2019 Vivian Pitlo
2020-2021 Linda Schleker
2021-2022 Linda Schleker
