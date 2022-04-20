Legion Auxiliary

In front from left are Vivian Pitlo, Daphne Ritchie, Kim Ethington, Sue Roben, Marian Vaughn and Marge Ernst. In back from left are Linda Scheiher, Judi Daniels, Darlene Michel, Avita Pleiser, Pat Ries, Jean Kilburg, Andrea Melton and Betty Sieverding.

Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 is marking its Centennial year this spring, as the organization was established 100 years ago.

To celebrate the milestone, members of the organization will host an open house at Bellevue Legion headquarters on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. with various displays and activities to celebrate the last 100 years.

Reveille Post #273, American Legion Auxiliary was chartered on April 28, 1922. The charter was countersigned by the State Department of Iowa American Legion Auxiliary on May 8, 1922.

The charter members of the American Legion Auxiliary included Mrs. Minnie Lampe, Mrs. Elizabeth Daugherty, Ms. Euphronia Weis, Miss Florence Weis, Mrs. Elizabeth Schlentz, Mrs. Anna Gurius, Miss Marie Graff, Mrs. Tom Bausch, Mrs. Edna Graff, Mrs. Helen Schlentz, Mrs. Antoineet Schirmer, Mrs. Ella Zentner, Mrs. Elizabeth A. Farrell and Mrs. Edith G. Kurth.

Even before the official charter of the organization, the women were actively involved in supporting the veterans returning to the Bellevue area by working with the Bellevue American Legion on many activities.

With the charter of the local unit, the auxiliary became more involved in additional areas of the community, including Poppy donations, youth activities, care packages, Girls State and many more.

The Legion Auxiliary Open House next Saturday will showcase the history of the local unit through several displays and ‘live’ guests from the past, along with sharing more about the various ways the group supports our veterans and youth in the community and beyond.

There will be activities, video, refreshments and lots of memories to be shared and enjoyed by all.

See the list of Legion Auxiliary Presidents from 1922 through today, as well as a list of all  the Legion Girls State recipients over the years.

Legion Girls State Recipients

1954  Rosie DeGear

1955  Pauline Clasen

1959  Mitzi Freimines

1961   Diane Evans

1963  Joan Wacker

1965  Sharon Zeimet

1967  Judy Griebel

1969  Liz Felderman

1971  LaVonne Roling

1973  Mary Stephany

1974  Deb Victor

1977  Tina Meier

1979  Denise Kueter

1981  Katie Schmidt

1983  Joan Busch

1985  Marilee Kies

1987  Deanna Williams

1989  Kim Squiers

1992  Penny Martens

1995  Amy Kilburg

1996  Kelly Gerlach

1997  Erin Neubert

1998  Sara Dunn

1999  Angie Pitts

2000  Sara Even

2001  Amanda Ehrler

2002  Erica Dent

          Kate Daugherty

2003  Angela Horan

          Audrey Berendes

2004  Maddie Fromm

          Laura Roling

2005  Nakita Mauer

2006  Jessica Donlin

          Maggie Kilburg

2007  Kayla Carrier

          Eleisha Reeg

2008  Kaitlin Kilburg

2009  Hayley Norpel

2010  Brooke Heacock

2011  Laura Thoms

2012  Olivia Jackson

 Shianne Junk

2013   Allison Kilburg

2014   Anne Nolting

2015   Natalie Sullivan

           Amber Krieg

2016  Ellen Sieverding

2017  Emma Kelchen

2018  Justina Denlinger

2019  Kaylynn Sieverding

2020    CANCELLED!

2021 (VIRTUAL) Paige Mangler

Post #273  Auxiliary Presidents

1922- 1926 Mrs. George Gurius

1927-1928 Mrs. W.F. Schirmer

1929-1930 Mrs. C.L. Veach

1931-1932 Mrs. Nettie Schirmer

1933-1933 Agnes Lampe

1934-1935 Virginia Byland

1936-1937 Florence Wagner

1938-1938 LuLu Hinke

1939-1941 Martha Fuller

1942-1943 Virginia Byland

1944-1945 Alvina Weinschenk

1946-1949 Antoinette Schirmer

1950-1950 Ella Zenter

1951-1955 Lillian White

1956-1957 Eugenia Blitgen

1958-1959 Dorothy Felderman

1959-1960 Evelyn Manderscheid

1960-1961 Betty Lowe

1962-1963 Evelyn Mandersheid

1963-1964 Irma Beeler

1965-1966 Ruth Kuper

1967-1969 Lavern Moellers

1970-1973 Betty Lowe

1975-1975 Delores Ernst

1976-1978 Fran Kelly

1979-1980 Rita Roling

1981-1982 Carmen Kueter

1983-1984 Barb Michel

1985-1985 Ora Eggers

1986-1986 Ruth Bies

1987-1988 Carmen Kueter

1989-1990 Nancy Keil

1991-1992 Ruth Bies

1993-1994  Nancy Keil            

1994-1995  Dee Ernst            

1995-1996  Dee Ernst            

1996-1997 Dee Ernst    

1997-1998  Dee Ernst            

1998-1999  Judi Daniels            

1999-2000 Judi Daniels            

2000-2001 Velma Clasen            

2001-2001 Velma Clasen

2002-2003  Velma Clasen

2003-2004 Irma Lucid

2004-2005  Irma Lucid/Dee Ernst

2005-2006  Mary Thielen

2006-2007  Mary Thielen

2007-2008  Judi Daniels

2008-2009 Judi Daniels

2009-2010  Leslie Lysenko

2010-2011  Marge Ernst

2011-2012  Marge Ernst

2012-2013  Marge Ernst

2013-2014  Marge Ernst    

2014-2015  Marge Ernst

2015-2016  Vivian Pitlo

2016-2017  Vivian Pitlo

2017-2018  Vivian Pitlo

2018-2019  Vivian  Pitlo

2020-2021  Linda Schleker

2021-2022  Linda Schleker