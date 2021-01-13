An essay contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Bellevue Post 273 will take place this winter.
The theme of the writing contest is: “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?”
The contest is open to all juniors in Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic School.
One winner to be named from each school with a cash award of $100 for each winner.
Submit a 450 to 500 word essay and email your entry to diann3strick@hotmail.com. Due date is February 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.