The American Legion Auxiliary of Post 273 in Bellevue is sponsoring an essay contest which is open to all juniors at Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic High School. The winners will each receive $100.
A 400 to 500-word essay should be submitted concerning the question, “How can we address health and well-being of our veterans, military and their familes?”
Essays should be emailed to diann3strick@hotmail.com. Due date is Feb. 14.
