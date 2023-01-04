The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is again sponsoring an Americanism Essay contest for junior students in the Bellevue and Marquette High Schools. Each school will have one winner, who will receive $100. The top one will be submitted to the state level for further consideration. This essay contest is a way for students to think about a patriotic theme, do some research and submit an essay on that topic of 450 to 500 words. Local essays are then evaluated with a winner from each school.
This year's topic is "What does Patriotism Mean to You?" The topic should give each student a chance to consider what it is as well as how can they show it and help others to understand it better. Entries are due February 8, 2023 to diann3strick@gmail.com
