The Bellevue American Legion Auxillary recently donated its winnings from the Festival of Trees contest held this past holiday season to the Bellevue BIG program at Bellevue High School. The funds will go towards the continued progression of projects within the BIG program intended to better the community.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: -36°
- Heat Index: -14°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: -36°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:24 AM
- Sunset: 05:13:21 PM
- Dew Point: -24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High -14F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low around -30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High -2F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Weather Alert
...LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY MORNING... NEAR HISTORIC COLD AND LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE AREA INTO THURSDAY MORNING. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES SINCE 1996, POSSIBLY COLDER, COMBINED WITH THE WIND ARE EXPECTED TO PUSH WIND CHILLS INTO THE RANGE OF 30 TO 50 BELOW ZERO. THE COLDEST WIND CHILLS OF THIS ARCTIC BLAST, WITH SOME SPOTS REACHING 55 TO 60 BELOW, OCCURRED LATE LAST NIGHT INTO EARLY THIS MORNING (WEDNESDAY). RURAL AREAS HAD SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT. DUE TO THE EXTREME COLD, THIS COULD CREATE A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION TODAY IF YOUR VEHICLE BECOMES STUCK IN THE SNOW DRIFTS OR DISABLED. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS OF 35 TO 50 BELOW ZERO INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: -36°
Heat Index: -15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -37°
Heat Index: -15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -37°
Heat Index: -16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -36°
Heat Index: -16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: -36°
Heat Index: -18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: -37°
Heat Index: -18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -38°
Heat Index: -20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -40°
Heat Index: -21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -40°
Heat Index: -22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -40°
Heat Index: -24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -39°
Heat Index: -24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -41°
Heat Index: -26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
