Legion Donates

Pictured are Auxiliary member Dianne Strickler present the check to students Aubrie Hager, Taylor Wagner, Lindsey Banowetz, and Bellevue BIG Advisor Matt Jaeger.

The Bellevue American Legion Auxillary recently donated its winnings from the Festival of Trees contest held this past holiday season to the Bellevue BIG program at Bellevue High School. The funds will go towards the continued progression of projects within the BIG program intended to better the community.