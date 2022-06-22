The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project.  The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off.   All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.