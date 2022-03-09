The Bellevue Unit 273 American Legion Auxiliary Junior members are participating in the state-wide project of collecting can tabs in support of the Ronald McDonald Houses. The members will be collecting tabs until the end of May. This summer, they will all be collected from across the state and presented to the Ronald McDonald organization.
"Locally, there have been several families that have benefited from the Ronald McDonald Houses and this is one way that we can give back to them," said Bellevue Junior Auxiliary member Bindi and Jacee Kettmann of Bellevue. "We want to help where we can and ask for support from the community to make this a success."
Locally, a collection house can be requested by calling 563-422-8099; or donations can be left at the American Legion Building in Bellevue.
Although local Junior members, Bindi and Jacee Kettmann, will have the collection houses available for anyone wanting one, those interested can get can tabs to the cause in whatever containers are available.
