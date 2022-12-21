elvis cash orb(3).jpg

Listen to the greatest hits of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison as the new year descends on Maquoketa Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Ohnward Fine Arts. Tickets are now available at Hartig Drug in Bellevue.

Ring in the new year with a tribute to three musical legends.

The Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents Elvis, Orbison and Cash at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060. Beer, wine and concessions will be available during the show, which will last about two hours.