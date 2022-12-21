Ring in the new year with a tribute to three musical legends.
The Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents Elvis, Orbison and Cash at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060. Beer, wine and concessions will be available during the show, which will last about two hours.
The all-star tribute show stars “America’s Got Talent” contestant Joseph Hall as the Elvis Presley, King of the World tribute champion Jesse Aron as Roy Orbison, and Legends in Concert David Allen as Johnny Cash.
Johnny will open the show and Roy Orbison will follow. Then there will be a 20-minute intermission followed by a full Elvis show.
Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley all started with Sun studios with Sam Phillips,
Their tributes will have audiences singing along to tunes such as “Suspicious Minds,” “Pretty Woman,” and “Walk the Line”
These tribute artists’ showmanship offers depictions of the legendary artists and pay homage to these legends through the best of their greatest hits.
The show provides the family-friendly entertainment whether you're a longtime listener of these greats or simply want to get out and enjoy the Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s entertainment scene.
All tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 between 9 a.m. – and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Banks in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue.
