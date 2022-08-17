Gordy & Debbie will perform songs of legendary country artists at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
The songs of the country music legends will reverberate through the building when Gordy & Debbie command the Ohnward Fine Arts Center stage this month.
They will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Concessions including beer and wine will be available.
Gordy & Debbie take the audience on a nostalgic musical journey during their country legends show as they bring the songs and the faces of who made them famous to life.
This designed show is enhanced with video footage in each song they perform and perfectly synced with the music to create the illusion of the original artist that performed the song, only with Gordy & Debbie providing the vocals live. Some of the videos even provide a storyboard of each artist’s life, complete with pictures of the past and present, as well as tidbits of interesting information about the artist or the song.
The audience will hear Gordy & Debbie perform the music of Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Lynn Anderson, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Glenn Campbell, Anne Murray, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and more.
The show culminates with a medley of songs meshed together with an all-star cast of country music’s biggest stars from the past and present.
Advance tickets cost $22 for adults and $13 for students. Ticket prices increase to $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the following locations: Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets also are available online at www.ohnward fineartscenter.com..
