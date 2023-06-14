Black Hawk

The Sauk warrior Black Hawk is best known for the brief war of 1832 that bears his name. However, a study of Black Hawk as an individual reveals a complex and enigmatic personality.

Black Sparrow Hawk, or Ma-ka-tai-me-she-kia-kiak, was not a chief, though he wielded considerable influence within the Sauk tribe. He was born in Saukenuk, the traditional Sauk village in the area of present-day Rock Island, Ill. in 1767 as likely an only child and adored his father Pyesa, but made considerably less mention of his mother, Singing Rain.  