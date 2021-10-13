Kelli and Todd Lecher were married on August 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church by Father Dennis Miller. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Joseph Theisen.
Kelli Theisen of Bellevue, IA is the daughter of Joseph and Lisa Theisen of Bellevue, IA. She is a 2006 graduate of Marquette Catholic Schools, a 2010 graduate of Loras College and a 2014 graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry. Kelli is currently an Optometrist at Medical Associates.
Todd Lecher of Batesville, Indiana is the son of Patti and Eugene Lecher of Batesville, IN. He is a 2004 Batesville High School graduate and a 2011 graduate of Indiana University. He is a veteran of the Army National Guard. He currently works in Compliance at DuTrac.
A reception was held at The Shore Event Centre in Bellevue, IA. Music and Entertainment was provided by Razor Ray and the Blades and Godfather, Jay Theisen, with the Milwaukee Wedding DJ.
