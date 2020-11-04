Lawson Junk

Lawson Albert Junk, son of Matt and Chelsey Junk of Bellevue, IA celebrated his first birthday on October 9, 2020.  Lawson has two older brothers Landry, age 5 and Leo, age 3.  He is the grandson of Chuck and Penny Medinger of Bellevue, Iowa and Rocky and Kathy Junk of Dubuque, IA.  Great-grandparents are Albert (Bud) and Lillian Knake of Bellevue, IA and Richard and Gloria Medinger of Bellevue, Ia.