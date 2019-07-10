The parish of Sts. Mary and Joseph Alter and Rosary Society at Sugar Creek will host a Lawn Social on Sunday, July 14 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 3218 110th Street, Preston.
As well as a beef and pork dinner, there will be games, prizes, a country store, refreshments and a homemade quilt raffle. Music will be provided by Momma J.
For advance tickets or more information, please contact Elaine Burken at 563-689-3105.
