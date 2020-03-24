March 23
8:32 a.m. Bundle of cash found at Dollar General.
10:36 a.m. Black and brown Yorkie in sweater running loose, Maquoketa Family Clinic.
11:51 a.m. Harassment, Sabula.
12:04 p.m. Standby while business was checked to ensure stove wasn’t on, Elegant Nails.
12:35 p.m. Upset subject, River Village 1.
1:25 p.m. Vehicle towed after having sat for a month, Heartland East Apartments.
2:29 p.m. Yorkie wearing a flannel sweater named Fluffy took off about four hours ago, 100 block of Jones Avenue, Maquoketa.
5:41 p.m. No-trespassing, 408 W. Apple St., Maquoketa.
6:32 p.m. Lost keys on Tweety bird chain, River Village 1.
6:33 p.m. Loud fourwheelers on highway, Monmouth post office.
8:03 a.m. Loud pickup, 110 N. Jones St., Maquoketa.
8:33 p.m. Suspicious vehicle, 22166 300th St., LaMotte. Was repo company.
8:47 p.m. Welfare check, Maquoketa.
8:49 p.m. Dispute over a dog, 208 Adams St., Andrew.
10:51 p.m. Dispute over repossession, 13820 188th Ave., Maquoketa.
11:57 p.m. Accident, 34395 High Bridge Road, St. Donatus. Two vehicles, one upside-down, roof caved in. Just off High Bridge Road on 343rd Avenue. No entrapment.
March 24
2:21 a.m. Vehicle versus deer, 33000 block of Bellevue-Cascade Road. No injuries, deer tag requested.
3:19 a.m. Injured deer on road, 364th Avenue and Highway 64, Preston.
