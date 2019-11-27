Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF FAR EASTERN IOWA, AND ALL OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES, BRANCHES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. OUTDOOR DECORATIONS MAY GET DAMAGED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE MID AFTERNOON BEFORE SUBSIDING THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&