Due to the Covid-19 virus, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in LaMotte has postponed the “Annual Breakfast in the Park” that was originally scheduled for June 14, 2020. At this point in time, no date has been set for rescheduling the event.
Bellevue, IA
Today
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 72F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.