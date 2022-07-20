The University of Utah recently announced that Codey Olson of La Motte, IA was among the more than 8,000 graduates honored during the 153rd general commencement ceremony on May 5, 2022. The Class of 2022 includes students who graduated in summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022.
Olson earned a Master of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering in Fall 2021.
"The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar-the first at the U in 20 years," said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. "All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.