The City of La Motte, which marked 140 years in 2019, was incorporated in 1879, according to the Bellevue Herald-Leader archives.
David Owen Montague, the founder of La Motte, was born of French parents in Vermont in 1805. In the fall of 1838, he and Joseph Palmer traveled from New York to what is now known as Jackson County. After deciding that this territory was his promised land, he returned to New York in December, walking over 50 miles through knee-deep snow the last day of his journey home. It was four years before he could see his farm of rock in New York.
In the spring of 1843, driving three horses he returned and located in a spot he later named “La Motte”.
According to the history books, “He bought out a homesteader who had a pile of logs and owned 12 acres of the best sod ground in 14 states. He settled down among the wolves and frequent visits from Merrill’s gang of robber.”
The log cabin that he built was located on Union Street.
Even though the cabin was never moved during that time, its address was constantly changing. First it was in the Territory of Michigan, then the Territory of Wisconsin, the Territory of Iowa and finally, in 1846, the State of Iowa.
The land now included in the incorporation of La Motte was purchased from the government in 1847 for $1.25 per acre. Terms: cash.
In 1846, Montague and John Goodenow got a stage line and rail route established from Dubuque through La Motte, Andrew and Maquoketa to Davenport.
This was the second mail route in the state. The line on the old military road from Dubuque to Iowa City being the first.
Montague was married to Lucy Hill in 1829. They were the parents of three boys and three girls. He died in 1885 and is buried in Davenport.
The man La Motte
Alexander La Motte, after whom the town was named, was born in Paris, France in 1818.
When he was two years old, he came with his parents to America. His mother died in the ocean and was buried at sea.
Landing in New York City, Alexander’s father left him with an uncle and returned to France. He never heard from his father again.
The uncle brought the young child to Wisconsin where they lived until Alexander was 14 years old. At that time, the uncle returned to New York and it is believed that he was killed by Indians there.
Being left alone, the boy took a job in the lead mines. He learned all he could and then began prospecting.
Migrating to Iowa, he began to prospect in the approximate site now known as La Mote.
He struck a vein of lead ore and opened a number of mines. A tent city soon sprang up and later the settlement received his name.
He later sold his shares and returned to France for two years in the futile hope of locating his relatives.
Returning to America, he came back to Wisconsin where he married Rosetta Grover.
Later, they moved to Iowa and settled in Clinton County. Here he raised his family of five boys and four girls.
Alexander La Motte died in 1871 at the age of 53. He is buried in a small country cemetery about 10 miles southeast of Maquoketa near Lost Nation.
His wife died in 1892.
A court decree, as recorded in Circuit Court Record 3, on April 24, 1879, appointed the following commissioners to hold an election to vote for or against incorporation of the town of La Motte: John S. Wilson, R. F. Morse, William B. Harris, B. W. Wilson and E. M. Belknap.
These commissioners held an election Saturday, May 24, 1879, after having given due and legal notice of the election as required by law.
All of the votes cast were in favor of incorporation.
J. C. Guilfoil, clerk of the Circuit Court, gave notice June 10, 1879, that La Motte should be classed as an incorporated town. John Wilson was elected the first mayor of La Mottte.
