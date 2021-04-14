Aaron Hinke of La Motte, who was accused of placing a homemade explosive device at a nearby property last fall, recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge.
Hinke entered the plea for possession of a destructive device not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The plea was made as part of a plea agreement.
Federal and state court documents report that the 5-year-old daughter of Kaleb Bee located the explosive device behind his woodshed at 146 S. Main St. in La Motte on Sept. 6.
Bee picked up the item and placed it on a stump, at which point he noticed there was a “mortar-style firework” taped to a gas can that had gas inside of it. A partially burnt cigarette was taped to the firework’s fuse.
He called authorities, who called the state fire marshal’s office, which sent staff to the scene and defused the device.
Authorities reported that, when questioned, Hinke admitted to making and placing the explosive device.
Hinke faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the conviction.
