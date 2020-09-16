An alleged homemade explosive device was found by law enforcement officials at 146 Main Street in La Motte on Sunday, Sept. 6 at approximately 6:46 p.m.
The discovery of the device, a subsequent investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the State Fire Marshal, eventually led to the arrest of Aaron Hinke, age 45 of 104 South Main Street in La Motte.
He was charged with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony.
According to a press release sent to media by the Sheriff’s Department, officials from the State Fire Marshal’s Office first diffused the explosive device making it safe for deputies to finish the initial investigation at the scene.
Evidence collected during the investigation, including text messages, resulted in Hinke becoming a ‘person of interst,’ and a search warrant was granted for 112 South Main Street in La Motte. Law enforcement and State Fire Marshal officials executed the search warrant and located Hinke, whose address is 104 South Main Street. Several items were seized and placed into evidence.
Initial court documents indicate that Hinke placed the explosive device near a woodshed owned by Kaleb Bee at 146 South Main Street in La Motte at about 3 p.m. Sunday and that he admitted to doing so in text messages that he sent to Bee.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that, when questioned, Hinke admitted to making the device and placing it where it was found.
Hinke was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center in Maquoketa. No other details have been released.
Neither the press release nor court documents provide any information regarding Hinke’s motivations for allegedly doing so.
