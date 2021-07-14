LaMotte will host a community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 on Elm Street, inside La Motte Community Center

To donate, please contact Laura Clasen at (563) 773-2238 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1268 to locate the drive.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age.

 (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds.