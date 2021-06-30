LaMotte will host a community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 on Elm Street, inside La Motte Community Center
To donate, please contact Laura Clasen at (563) 773-2238 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1268 to locate the drive.
Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds.
A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 5/24/21 are eligible to give at this drive.
About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Jackson County Regional Health System - Genesis Health System.
