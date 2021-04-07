‘Live, Laugh, Love (Like Luke)’ is the meaning behind ‘L5’ fundraiser, which will take place Friday, April 9 at Horizon Hall in Bellevue. It is being held in the memory of the late Luke Theilen, who passed away four years ago from a fatal heart disease at the age of 34.
A silent auction will be held at 5:30 p.m., with a live auction to follow at 9 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Heart Association of Northeast Iowa.
According to his parents, Lennie and Kathy Theilen, Luke was born in 1982 with heart problems. “He was expected to live only a few years, but with the help and research from the American Heart Association, he made it all the way to 34,” said Lenny. “Therefore we wanted to give something back to the organization so more research can be done on fatal heart conditions.”
During the L5 fundraising event, live musical entertainment will be provided by Eric Weimerskirk and Friends from 7 to 10 p.m.
So far, there are over 150 items that have been donated for the live and silent auctions, but more are being sought.
Those who wish to donate or need more information may contact Kathy Thielen at 563-590-5921.
