Nicholas Kueter, Jayden Scheckel and Lyn Medinger were the winners in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 Bellevue City Council elections, where six candidates ran for three open seats. Each candidate was elected to a four-year term.
Out of a total of 1,917 votes cast, newcomers Kueter and Scheckel received 500 votes and 419 votes respectively, while incumbent Medinger garnered 432.
Jo Fifield (198 votes), Lucy Zeimet (204 votes) and Darla Lawson (161 votes) fell short in their bid for a council seat.
In the race for Bellevue Community School Board, incumbents Mike Reed and Allysen Bonifas ran unopposed and were re-elected with vote totals of 679 and 654 respectively.
About 16.9% of eligible Jackson County voters on average turned out at the polls last week. The Sabula precinct recorded the largest turnout with 27.3%, followed by Bellevue at about 27.2%.
In other city council races:
Andrew: No candidate ran for Andrew mayor. However, sitting mayor Mike Roeder received the most write-in votes with 44 of 52, according to unofficial elections results from the county auditor’s office. Tracey Till and Donald Regan sought re-election to three seats. John Williams received the most write-in votes —18 — for the third seat. Isaac Ambrosy and John Williams each received 7 write-in votes to fill a vacant council seat.
Baldwin: Mayor William Rohwedder; Council: Incumbents Teresa McLeod, Amy Hayward, Kelly Eckelberg, Allison Bock and Sara Bartels to fill five seats.
Bellevue: Most votes: Nicholas Kueter with 500 votes, incumbent Lyn Medinger with 432 votes, Jayden Scheckel with 419 votes. Least votes: Darla Russell-Lawson with 161, Lucy Zeimet with 204, and Jo Fifield with 198.
LaMotte: Mayor: Matt Wagner; Council: Joseph Clasen, Blake Boeckenstedt and Mark Althaus to fill three seats.
Miles: No candidate ran for mayor, but Mayor Dane Johnson received the most write-in votes with 68 of 82. Daniel Ernst, Debra Chrest and Nancy Corlis received the most votes with 82, 62, and 78, respectively. Ron Wilslef received 49. Renee Lawrence defeated Donald Hansen 57-32 to fill a council vacancy.
Monmouth: Mayor: William Kramer. Council: Matthew Potter, Julie Kramer, Douglas DeMoss, Jacquelyn Delaney and Zachary Bickford to fill five seats.
Preston: No candidate filed a petition for the two-year mayoral position but Mayor Tyler Sieverding received the most write-in votes with 51. Council: Adam Reuter, Matt Petersen and Matt Gerardy for three seats. Council to fill vacancy: Jason Thomson.
Sabula: Paul Figie was the lone candidate for mayor, but a write-in won the race, according to unofficial results. Mayor Troy Hansen received 67 of 72 write-in votes as compared to Figie’s 58 votes.
Teena Franzen and Jeremy Lee Diercks received 87 and 75 votes, respectively, to defeat George Allinger for two open council seats; Allinger had 18 votes. Barbara Hayden was elected to fill a vacancy.
Spragueville: Mayor: Caroline Bredekamp. Council: Todd Simmons, Landon Ruchotzke, Don Roling, Travis Kieffer and Sandy Beck for five seats.
Springbrook: Mayor: James C. Portz. Council: Jeff Gerlach, Kelly Gerlach and Rick Heiar to fill three seats.
St. Donatus: Mayor: Ron Hilkin. Council: James Roling, Tricia Ploessl, Edward Pickel, Pat Gregorich and Tracy Benson to fill five seats.
Zwingle: Mark Harting received 5 write-in votes in Jackson County and 12 in Dubuque County for the mayoral seat. Russel Ryan was running and received 3 votes in Dubuque and 1 vote in Jackson.
Joe Heister (18 votes), Helen Brown (17), Mike Petesche (12), Ali Chapman (10), and Joan Kunde (11) garnered the most votes for five council seats. Candidates John Marcus and Diana Freisinger each received 7 votes.
Delmar: Mayor: Patty Hardin. David Frett, an incumbent, and Curtis Mangler were elected. Dan Simmons, another incumbent, was ousted. Frett unofficially received 37 votes, Mangler 34 and Simmons 28.
School board races
School board races also were on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Maquoketa: Incumbent Mary Herring and newcomer Gregory Bopes defeated Ronald Horan Jr. for two open seats on the Maquoketa Community School Board, according to unofficial results. Bopes received 613 votes, Herring 575, and Horan 265.
Andrew: Incumbents Scott Gerardy and Tony Portz won.
Residents in the Andrew Community School District also approved a physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) of up to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation in the district. The vote was 99 in favor, 57 opposed.
Per state code, PPEL funds are spent to purchase and improve grounds, construct or buy buildings, buy equipment, repair, remodel, etc., in school districts. The district has an “urgent” need to replace or repair its heating system, according to the school district.
The levy will be in place 10 years.
Bellevue: Incumbents Allysen Bonifas and Mike Reed won.
Delwood School — School board District 3: Bree Suthers Kilburg. School board District 4: Lyndsey Eberhart.
Easton Valley: Board at-large: Dana Olson and Craig Thines, 306 and 204 votes, respectively. Paul Figie had 59, with Ron Kunde 146 and Gary Cassaday 187. District 3: Joseph Kilburg over Jodi Meyer 246-241. Director District 4: Richard Keeney
Residents in the Easton Valley School District also approved a physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) of up to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation in the district.
The levy will be in place 10 years.
Goose Lake — Mayor: Ken Schoon. Council: Michael Mattis, Matt Cain (write-in) and Mike Schmidt (write-in). Council (to fill a vacancy) Darrin Farrell.
School board members serve four-year terms.
