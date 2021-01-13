Stephanie Kramer of Bellevue, IA and Matt Tauke of Dyersville, IA were united in marriage on September 26, 2020 with a mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, followed by a reception at Horizon Hall.
Stephanie is the daughter of Marty and Sharon Kramer of Bellevue, IA. She is a 2010 graduate of Marquette High School and graduated from Loras College in 2014, with a double major in Marketing and Management. She is currently employed by Prudential Retirement as a Contribution Specialist.
Matt is a 2009 graduate of Beckman High School and graduated from Iowa State in 2013 with a degree in Agriculture Studies. He is currently employed at his family business, Tauke Motors.
Serving as Maid of Honor was the bride’s sister, Kelli Kingeter of Dickeyville, WI. Bridesmaids were Liz Weber, Molly Frohling and Brooke Moore, all of Bellevue, IA. As well as, Cassie Miller, Maquoketa, IA, Kelly Goldsmith, Earlville, IA and Madeline Smith, Dubuque, IA. Personal attendant was Bailey Schober of Muscatine. The flower girl was the bride’s goddaughter, Hayden Kingeter of Dickeyville, WI. Serving as ring bearer was the bride’s cousin, Sage Medinger of Bellevue, IA.
Serving as Best Man was Jordan Hoffmann, Dyersville, IA. Groomsmen were Mitch Tauke, Nate Tauke, Matt Kingeter, Ben Samek and Jared Brunsman, all of Dyersville. As well as Noah Goldsmith, Earlville, IA. Ushers were Alex Higgens, Bellevue, Rob Recker and Tim Deutmeyer of Dyersville and Brandon Sellner, Anamosa.
Father Dennis Miller officiated and music for the ceremony was provided by Lisa Schmidt and Ron Ross. Music for the reception was provided by Chris Medinger.
The couple spent their honeymoon on a road trip to Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado and currently reside in Dyersville, IA.
