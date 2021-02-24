Eliza Koos celebrated her first birthday on January 13, 2021. Eliza is the daughter of Jonathan and Andrea Koos of La Motte, IA and younger sister to Nora, age 4.
Eliza’s grandparents are Stan and Mary Jane Koos of La Motte, IA and Steve and Donna Bormann of La Motte, IA.
Her great-grandparents are Gerald and Betty Koos, Bellevue, IA, Robert and the late Jeanette Till, La Motte, IA, Norma and the late Glen Bormann, La Motte, IA and the late Loren and the late Mary Ehlinger, La Motte, IA.
