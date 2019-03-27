Kaylee Koos, daughter of Randy and Julie Koos and a freshman at Marquette Catholic High School, was selected to perform at the All-State Individual Speech Festival held at the University of Northern Iowa on Monday, March 25.
Koos performed the prose piece “Braces” by Emily Carr, which is a humorous narrative about a young lady who struggles with Wonder Bread getting caught in her braces. The young Marquette student can relate, as she wore braces herself.
“This is a very unique honor as Kaylee is one of the 464 students selected as Outstanding Performers,” said her speech coach Carol Scott Feller, who has been asked to serve as room chair at the center that Koos performed in for the day.
Koos’s rise to the state speech event began in February in competition with 9,000 other students at the District level in Iowa.
