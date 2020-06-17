St. Ambrose University St. Ambrose University conferred 455 degrees — 326 undergraduate degree candidates, 92 graduate degree candidates, and 37 doctoral degree candidates — to members of the Class of 2020 this spring.
The university's annual spring commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May 9, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An on-campus ceremony is planned this fall.
BACHELOR’S DEGREE CANDIDATES include
Kristina Koos of La Motte - Summa Cum Laude for Elementary Education
MASTER’S DEGREE CANDIDATES include
Sarah Lampe of Bellevue, Speech-Language Pathology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.