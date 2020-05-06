Chelsea Koos and Brady Mausser were united in marriage on August 17, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Zwingle, Iowa with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. The reception was held at The Shore Event Centre in Bellevue, Iowa.
Matron of Honor was Mallory Schulte, sister of the bride. Maid of Honor was Whitney Konrardy, friend of the couple. Bridesmaids were Christina Niemann, friend of the couple, Stefanie Riesenberg, cousin of the bride, Abby Wittman cousin of the bride, Hannah Mausser, sister of the groom, Jackie Mausser, sister-in-law of groom and junior bridesmaid was Hadley Mausser, niece of the groom. Flower girls were Sullivyn Schulte, niece of the bride and Sylvia Mausser, niece of the groom.
Best man was Matthew Mausser, brother of the groom. Co-Best man was Casey Reitz, friend of the couple. Groomsmen were Michael Delaney, Justin Clasen, and Ryan Mausser all cousins of the groom, Matthew Brumfield, friend of the couple, Matt Fennelly, friend of the couple, and junior groomsman was Charlie Mausser, nephew of the groom. Ring bearer was Monroe Schulte, nephew of the bride.
Ushers were Andrew Kilburg, cousin of the groom, Jordan Schulte, brother-in-law of the bride, Ryan Haxmeier, cousin of the bride and Andrew Frandsen, friend of the couple. Pianist for the ceremony was Sherry Krogman.
Chelsea is the daughter of Leon and Joan Koos of La Motte, Iowa. Brady is the son of Chuck and Linda Mausser of Bettendorf, Iowa The couple had a honeymoon in St. Lucia and currently live near Amana, Iowa.
