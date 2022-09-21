Dave and Judy Koon of rural Maquoketa celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 9, 2022.
The former Judy Ewing married Dave Koon on Sept. 9, 1972, at the United Church of Christ in Maquoketa.
They are the parents of two sons, David Jr. of Des Moines and Jeremy, deceased.
Dave worked as a parts manager at the Maquoketa and DeWitt John Deere dealerships, under 10 different owners. Most recently he was employed with P & K Midwest. He retired after 41 years but continued to work part time for 5 more years.
Judy retired from Maquoketa Community Schools after 27 years and then worked part time for an additional 5 years.
They currently enjoy their volunteer work with the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, The Friends of Maquoketa Caves and Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
They plan to celebrate this milestone with family and friends at a later date.
