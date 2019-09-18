Lyle and Joy Knutsen of rural Spragueville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with a blessing at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston followed by a small celebration with their wedding party in Clinton.
The former Joy Glunz married Lyle Knutsen on Oct. 4, 1969, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte.
They are the parents of two children: Troy (Julie) Knutsen and Brad (Jenny) Knutsen and they have two grandchildren: Hunter and Elisaveta Knutsen who all live north of Miles on the family farm.
Lyle is retired from Farm Bureau Financial Services and AgMax Crop Insurance and Joy is retired from Alliant Energy in Clinton.
