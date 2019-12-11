Mollie Knake of Bellevue, IA and Sean Fleury of Princeton, MA were united in marriage on August 30, 2019 at Lumber Exchange in Minneapolis, MN. Officiating was Reverend Jacob Boyle. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Mike Knake.
Serving as Maid of Honor was Lindsey Knake of Nashville, TN. Bridesmaids were Trisha Knake of New York City, NY, Kami Knake of Nashville, TN and Erin Garceau of Princeton, MA. The flower girl was Lianette Guerra-Knake of New York City, NY.
Serving as Best Man was Alex Samoiloff of Princeton, MA. Groomsmen were Dane Seddon, Greg Roundfield and Brice Soucy. The ring bearers were Zeblan and Zane Guerra-Knake of New York City, NY.
Ushers were Mike Garceau, brother-in-law of the groom and Anith Mathai, brother-in-law of the bride. Music for the ceremony was provided by Michael Shynes.
Mollie is the daughter of Mike and Kathy Knake of Bellevue, IA. She graduated from Bellevue High School and the University of Iowa where she graduated as a Bio-Medical Engineer. She is currently employed by Med-Tronic.
Sean is the son of Tim and Karen Fleury and is a Bio-Medical Engineer, currently employed with Boston Scientific.
The couple honeymooned in Cancun and are residents of Minneapolis, MN but will be working in Costa Rica for 2 years.
