Five Young Ladies

Five young ladies vied for the 2023 Jackson County Fair Queen title. Pictured front from left are Mariah Hueneke and Taylor Deppe. Deppe was crowned princess. In back are Meghan Klemme, who was crowned fair queen, with Anna Bartles and Rebecca Kilburg. (photo by Kaitlyn Lane)

Meghan Klemme was crowned 2023 Jackson County Fair Queen at the Pancake Breakfast July 23. She also received the title of Ms. Congeniality, bestowed by her running mates.

Five of Jackson County’s brightest and best were interviewed for this year’s fair queen title July 17. Contestants were judged based on merit, community involvement, and performance during interviews.