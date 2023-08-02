Meghan Klemme was crowned 2023 Jackson County Fair Queen at the Pancake Breakfast July 23. She also received the title of Ms. Congeniality, bestowed by her running mates.
Five of Jackson County’s brightest and best were interviewed for this year’s fair queen title July 17. Contestants were judged based on merit, community involvement, and performance during interviews.
Klemme is the daughter of Matt and Erin Klemme of Preston. She keeps busy with 4-H, FFA, her local church youth group, and numerous school activities. She’ll start at Iowa State University in the fall, where she plans to study ag education.
Klemme reflected on her own memories of the fair when discussing why she would like to be fair queen. She shared that she has always been very busy during the fair season — being up early to work with livestock, working late to finish projects, but most importantly making memories with family and friends. She felt that she would be able to embolden the idea that the county fair creates — meeting new people and making great memories.
As queen, Klemme said she wants to inspire everyone to follow their dreams, and she hopes to represent this county with friendliness and a sense of community.
Taylor Deppe was crowned princess of the Jackson County Fair.
Deppe is the daughter of Brian and Tammy Deppe of Bellevue. In addition to her involvement in school, and volunteer organizations in the Bellevue area, Taylor shared that she has a passion for agriculture, as it plays an important role in everyone's life.
Deppe said she wants to inspire the youth of the community to step out of their comfort zones and start a new adventure- whatever that may be. She shared that she had hosted her own cattle show, “The Schroeder Showdown,” in April of this year, in memory of Steve Schroeder, a staple in the Jackson County livestock industry. She believes in leading by example and felt she would continue to be a positive influence for Jackson County.
Rebecca Kilburg received the second runner-up title.
Rebecca is the daughter of Ryan and Rachel Kilburg of Zwingle. She shared that her love for her community started as a child with 4-H, FFA, and numerous organizations in Bellevue, and felt that love grow as she did. She wants to continue to give back to those organizations that gave so much to her and inspire county youth to do something for the greater good of the county.
Kilburg plans to be a smiling face to welcome those to the Jackson County Fair and will continue to be a poised role model for the county, she said.
Anna Bartles is the daughter of Tim and Sara Bartles of Baldwin.
She enjoys spending time with her friends and family and playing sports. She enjoys putting a smile on others’ faces, and through her community and school involvement, she has also developed relationships with numerous people of all ages.
Bartles shared that she looked up to the fair queens as a child and treasured the caring, welcoming environment they created. She knows that feeling will continue for years to come, she said.
Mariah Hueneke is the daughter of Derek and Tracey Hueneke of Bellevue.
She enjoys spending time with her community, making connections with those around her when she is not at Iowa State completing her degree in elementary education. Hueneke wants to encourage everyone to create the same memories and lifelong friendships she has, as these friendships have brought her much joy.
She will continue to advocate for the agriculture industry, reminding the next generation of the endless opportunities available to them.
