Elizabeth Klein of Miles and Matthew Ehlers of Miles have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Joseph and Rhonda Klein of Springbrook. Matthew is the son of David and Carla Ehlers of Andrew.
Wedding vows will be exchanged at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bellevue State Park Lodge, Bellevue. A reception will follow the ceremony at the same location. All family and friends are invited.
Elizabeth is a 2006 graduate of Bellevue High School. She is employed at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa. Matthew is a 2007 graduate of Andrew High School. He is employed at Husco Inc.
