Elizabeth Klein and Matthew Ehlers exchanged wedding vows Sept. 21, 2019, at the Bellevue State Park Lodge, Bellevue. Elizabeth was given in marriage by her father. Diane Carson officiated at the ceremony.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Joe and Rhonda Klein of Springbrook.
Matthew is the son of David and Carla Ehlers of Andrew.
Samantha Neece of Airville, PA, cousin of the bridegroom, served as the matron of honor.
Kindal Klein of Springbrook, and Taylor Goodnow, both of Springbrook and sisters-in-law of the bride, were the bridesmaids.
Rylee Klein of Springbrook, niece of the bride, was the miniature bride. Gage Neece, of Airville, PA, cousin of the bridegroom, was the ring bearer.
Caitlyn and Cadence Klein of Springbrook, nieces of the bride, served as the flower girls.
Serving as best man was Justin Neece of Airville, PA, cousin of the bridegroom.
Groomsmen were Tom Ehlers of Andrew, brother of the bridegroom and Hunter Johnson of Andrew, cousin of the bridegroom.
Ushers were Ronnie Klein of Springbrook, brother of the bride and Christopher Klein of Springbrook, nephew of the bride.
Following the ceremony, a reception was also held at the Bellevue State Park Lodge.
Elizabeth is a 2006 graduate of Bellevue High School. She is employed at Crestridge in Maquoketa.
Matthew is a 2007 graduate of Andrew Community High School. He is employed at Husco Int., in Maquoketa.
Following a honeymoon trip to Northern Michigan, the couple resides in Miles.
