Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's
Students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
Andrew: Heather Tindell
Bellevue: Kara Boeckenstedt, Paxton Felderman, Allison Hager, Mikenzie Kilburg, Austin Michels, Alyx Sieverding, Grace Sprank.
La Motte: Kylee Haxmeier
Preston: Jacob Petersen
St Donatus: Caleb Hingtgen
List for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
