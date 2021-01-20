Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's

Students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.

Andrew:  Heather Tindell

Bellevue:  Kara Boeckenstedt,  Paxton Felderman,  Allison Hager, Mikenzie Kilburg,  Austin Michels, Alyx Sieverding, Grace Sprank.

La Motte: Kylee Haxmeier

Preston: Jacob Petersen

St Donatus: Caleb Hingtgen

List for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.