With the winter wonderland so beautifully covered in snow, we are inviting our younger friends out to the Hurstville Interpretive Center on Thursday, February 18 starting at 9 a.m. to take a closer look at the snow itself.
Staff will be taking family groups out to examine the wonder of snowflakes and do a few winter related experiments. The KinderNature series is geared toward children 5-10 years old and their guardian.
Be sure to dress for the weather and bring your mask. To register for a spot, please call (563) 652-3783 or email jen@jacksonccb.com
