Earl and Catherine “Katie” Kilburg of Preston will be celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary May 8, 2019.
They were married May 8, 1951, at Sugar Creek.
They have two children: Martin (Kay) Kilburg and Margie (Steve) Beekman, three grandchildren: Tabitha (Tyler) Eatock, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Beekman and Matthew (Eileen Schuler) Kilburg; four great- grandchildren: Josie, Brynlee, Cael, Journey Eatock.
Earl and Katie have another reason to celebrate. All the people who had a part in their wedding ceremony are all still living.
The Kilburg’s reside at: 42 North Winter St. Apt 2, Preston, Iowa 52069
