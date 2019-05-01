CATHERINE AND EARL KILBURG

CATHERINE AND EARL KILBURG

Earl and Catherine “Katie” Kilburg of Preston will be celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary May 8, 2019.

They were married May 8, 1951, at Sugar Creek.

They have two children: Martin (Kay) Kilburg and Margie (Steve) Beekman, three grandchildren: Tabitha (Tyler) Eatock, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Beekman and Matthew (Eileen Schuler) Kilburg; four great- grandchildren: Josie, Brynlee, Cael, Journey Eatock.

Earl and Katie have another reason to celebrate. All the people who had a part in their wedding ceremony are all still living.

The Kilburg’s reside at: 42 North Winter St. Apt 2, Preston, Iowa 52069