Dwain and Barbara Kilburg of Bellevue will celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary on July 24, 2020 where their children and immediate families will gather to celebrate.
Barbara Lynch of Zwingle and Dwain Kilburg of Bellevue met back in 1963 when they both hitched rides with their siblings to a dance at Melody Mills.
They were married at 9:30 a.m. on July 24, 1965 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, IA. A reception and dance were held at the LaMotte KC Hall. They spent one week on their Honeymoon in the Black Hills, SD.
They have farmed on their family farm east of Springbrook, where they currently reside, since 1967. They are now enjoying retirement and love spending time with their children and grandchildren every chance they get.
They are the proud parents of seven children: Dave (Liz) Kilburg of Bellevue, Marty Kilburg deceased, Dwain Jr. (Terri) Kilburg of Eldridge, Joe (Carolyn) Kilburg of Lisbon, Terry Kilburg of Bellevue, Loras Kilburg (Derrek) of Minneapolis, MN and Mary Lee (Greg) Thomas of Bellevue. They have 12 grandchildren: Kody, Karter, Trey, Sam, Cole, Drew, McKenna, Kaden, Kiah, Connor, Isaac and Adleigh.
