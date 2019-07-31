The 56th Kilburg Reunion will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at noon at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Springbrook, IA with a potluck dinner. Tableware and beverages will be provided.
For questions, please contact Geralyn McGrath at 563-242-0593.
