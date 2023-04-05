By MARY HAYWARD
for the Bellvue Herald-Lerader
After a vacancy of almost a year, a new assistant county attorney will take office beginning April 3.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies interviewed John Bradtke of Dubuque and said he found Bradtke to have “high ethical standards and a sharp mind.”
Kies said Bradtke has been in private practice for 10 years and will work for Jackson County for an annual salary of $85,000.
Bradtke fills the vacancy left after Amanda Lassance resigned in early 2022 and Shauna Ryan, who was hired as a temporary law clerk waiting for her law license to be transferred to Iowa, resigned at the end of September.
County pavement painting
Upon the recommendation of Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney, Jackson County Supervisors approved a low bid from Kamline Highway Markings of Gilbert, Iowa, for pavement markings.
Kinney said Jackson County paints all center line markings and one-third of the white edge lines (called the fog line) each year.
Kamline will supply and apply the paint. Kamline’s bid was $130,496.74 and reflects almost 10% price increase. Other bids ranged up to $243,823.
In other Secondary Roads news, Kinney reported that the county spent $87,000 on rock in February. He thought this might be the most rock ever hauled
Special election numbers hold
The supervisors approved the canvass of the two special elections held in Jackson County March 7.
Auditor Alisa Smith, who also is the county election commissioner, announced that voters in the Bellevue School District approved a bond issue with over 60% of the votes cast in favor. This measure will allow the district to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $13.1 million.
Smith said she waits until this canvass is finished before she makes a final decision on the results of the bond vote. Of 3,554 eligible voters, 1,736 citizens voted. Smith said 1,142 people voted in favor of the bond issue and 594 voted against the bond issue.
Smith said there are 192 voters in Jackson County who reside in the Midland School District and 35 people voted on a $9.2 million bond issue to allow the district to pay for improvements and additional classrooms at the elementary school without raising property taxes. Smith added the vote on this bond issue is not considered final until all the counties in the district canvass their votes. Because Jones County is the control county for the Midland School District, its auditor will announce the final count next week after the canvass, which includes all counties.
“We follow all of the same rules for a bond election as we do for any other election,” Smith said.
In other county business:
n The 2023 American Honey Princess, Allison Hager of Bellevue, visited the supervisors and talked about her experiences promoting bees and honey throughout the country. She talked about the value of the honey industry and reminded people to plant native flowers and buy local honey.
Supervisor Mike Steines read a proclamation from the Board of Supervisors congratulating Hager for her accomplishments and thanking her for representing Jackson County.
n Supervisors approved a preliminary plat for the Sieverding Sunset Ridge subdivision near Bellevue which will encompass 59 acres. This was recommended by the Jackson County Zoning Commission at their February meeting.
The subdivision is located north of Bellevue on Sieverding Ridge Road. Some 59 acres are being divided into 10 buildable lots and one large residual lot.
n The board approved a probationary certificate of appointment for Brandon Coin of Bellevue as a part-time deputy in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin said Coin will be paid $30.14 an hour. The appointment is valid through Nov. 11.
n The board certified $2,289 in delinquent sewer assessments for property in Leisure Lake. Smith said this is less than it has sometimes been. Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye explained that after a sewer bill is declared delinquent, the bill is added to the taxes of the property owner.
n Supervisors set a public hearing on April 4 for a budget amendment to add money to the budget for General Assistance budget. They also approved a resolution for temporary appropriations transfer of $5,000 from the Public Health Nurses fund to the General Assistance fund.
n The supervisors approved bills totaling $345,623.87. Supervisors also approved annual renewals for liquor licenses with outdoor service at the Maquoketa Country Club and Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.
n The supervisors approved a field entrance permit for Travis Capesius in Prairie Springs Township and a residential entrance permit for Jim and Julie Gronewold in Van Buren Township.
