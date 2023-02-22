The Jackson County Attorney’s Office has a prospect for the assistant’s role.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies, who took office Jan. 1, appeared before the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to “keep everyone in the loop” about a resume he received for the position of assistant Jackson County attorney. That position has been vacant for the past five months.
The applicant is Richard Kirkendall, a former assistant Dubuque County attorney. Kirkendall lost last fall’s election to become Dubuque County attorney.
Kies told the supervisors that Kirkendall’s name has been in the media.
Dubuque County fired Kirkendall in March 2022 for insubordination, Kirkendall told Iowa Capital Dispatch last October. Kirkendall added that, in his opinion, his firing stemmed from his decision to run for county attorney. Then-Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May denied the claim that Kirkendall was fired for political reasons, news station KCRG reported.
Kies told the Jackson County Supervisors that Kirkendall “has a good reputation as a prosecutor, and I want to make sure he is a good fit for our small office. I told him that if we offered a position, he would be on a six-month probationary period.”
Board Chairman Mike Steines suggested that Kies follow up with human resources and further interviews.
Kies said he wanted to keep the supervisors informed and “be completely open and above board.”
Kies said he has looked at other applications who “were not a good fit. I am looking for a high-quality person.”
In other county news:
• The supervisors held a public hearing for an amendment to their 2023 fiscal year budget. No public comments were received during the hearing.
Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye presented a request that an additional $65,000 be added to the county budget this year.
Hoye said there have been $5,000 in unexpected bills for the medical examiner’s office, which performs autopsies. And, she said the county incurred $60,000 more in juvenile probation expenses than were budgeted. She said these bills were a result of more juvenile detentions, some of which included medical expenses.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked if insurance would cover these costs, but Hoye said the county is responsible for medical costs for Jackson County residents who are detained.
Supervisor Mike Steines suggested the county continue speaking with legislators “about the issue of the county being responsible for these unexpected costs.”
• Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin asked the supervisors to approve a certificate of appointment making Nick Konrardy, of Maquoketa a full-time member of the Jackson County sheriff’s Office. He has been a part-time deputy and is changing to a full-time position. He replaces Deputy T. J. Allen who resigned effective Feb. 4.
The sheriff’s office is currently interviewing for another part-time position left open by the recent resignation of Corey Kettmann. Chapin explained the process as follows: The Civil Service Commission conducts the testing for prospective deputy candidates and provides a list of qualified names to the sheriff, who then conducts interviews for a position. Chapin said a group of people participate in those interviews.
• The supervisors renewed a contract with Carosh Compliance Solutions. This is a national company that specializes in helping counties achieve HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy and security goals.
Chapin said other counties use this same company. Chapin said Carosh is efficient and useful, noting the contract provides consulting services, a license to use their software, and all necessary training.
Carosh offered to provide the services for the same fee as last year, $12,852 for one year.
• Supervisors approved the low bid of Trevor Mangler of Delmar to replace a portion of the courthouse parking lot. Mangler’s bid was $29,687. The bid does not include the rock underneath because the amount of rock necessary will not be known until the old pavement is removed.
• Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gravel retriever for the secondary roads department. This is attached to a grader and is used to “retrieve” some of the rock which falls off the edge of a gravel road.
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney is looking at additional equipment purchases but said he wants to make sure his employees are trained through one season of getting roads back into shape.
• Supervisors approved a sharing agreement with the city of Monmouth. The Jackson County Secondary Roads Department will provide design work, inspection, and administration of the East Line bridge construction project. Kinney said the city will reimburse the county for costs up to $25,000.
• Supervisors approved a request from the city of Preston to extend its Rural County Transportation Program grant. Kinney said the grant was awarded to provide pedestrian-activated stop signs to allow people to safely walk across Highway 64. Because the new signs will be in the right of way, the Iowa Department of Transportation required the city to provide ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalks before the stop signs are installed.
Kinney has prepared a map of Jackson County which will show the roads available for usage by vehicles with an Iowa All Systems Permit. This map will be available on the Iowa Department of Transportation website. He expects to begin collecting 75% of the permit fees in March.
• Supervisors approved invoices totaling $218,455 for the month of January 2023, for the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. Auditor Lisa Smith said that $58,500 of these costs were paid by the American Rescue Plan Act, commonly known as ARPA.
• Supervisors approved invoices totaling $73,302 for the month of January 2023, for the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Outreach Center on the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
