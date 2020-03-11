Amanda Kieffer and Shawn Strothman, both of Mount Pleasant. Announce their engagement and approaching marriage.
Amanda is the daughter of Terry and Nancy Kieffer of Preston.
Amanda is a 2013 graduate of Preston High School and a 2015 graduate of Kirkwood in Business Management. She is employed with Cox Chiropractic in Mt. Pleasant.
Shawn is the son of Eric and Kim Storthman of New London.
Shawn is a 2012 graduate of New London High School and a 2016 graduate of Kirkwood in Ag-Business. He is employed with J.J. Nichting in Pilot Grove.
The couple is planning to exchange wedding vows during a 2 p.m. ceremony Mar. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston.
