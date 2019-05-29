The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has set the 2019 Kids Fishing Day for Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa. Because of flooding issues, however, it won’t be at the trout pond south of Bellevue, but at a pond towards Preston.
Families wishing to fish are asked to meet at Two Good Park in Preston between 1:30 and 2 p.m. to take a shuttle to the private pond.
Sponsored by the Izaak Walton League and Jackson County Pheasants Forever, the fishing event will end around 4 p.m. For more information, contact Scott Gritters at 563-880-8781.
