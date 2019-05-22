The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has tentatively set the 2019 Kids Fishing Day for Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa. Because of flooding issues, however, it won’t be at the trout pond south of Bellevue, but at a pond towards Preston. Officials are still working out the details.
Sponsored by the Izaak Walton League and Jackson County Pheasants Forever, prizes will be awarded. Big River Bait shop will provide bait and Preston Meats will supply hot dogs. Fishing equipment will be provided for those that do not have any.
Look for location details next week.
