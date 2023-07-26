The Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted its annual kids fishing day just outside of Preston in June. Nearly 30 kids made their way out to try out their luck at catching some fish. Before fishing, Scott Gritters, Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist and Andrew Keil, Iowa DNR Conservation Officer spoke about proper handling of fish to ensure a safe release. Right after the kids made their way around the pond lining the bank. The bait of choice was worms, donated by Doug Griebel with Big River Minnow Mart in Bellevue.
Thankfully the fish were cooperative. Within just a few minutes you could already hear kids yelling “I got one.”
Most all of the kids participating caught numerous fish. Some even caught over ten. Three types of fish species were caught, rainbow trout, largemouth bass and bluegill. For the kids new to fishing caught their first fish, it qualified them for a certificate from Iowa DNR for their “First Fish”. The kids fished for two hours and were then welcomed for hotdogs provided by Kalmes in St. Donatus. After lunch, prizes were handed out to help with their next fishing trip, fishing poles, tackle boxes, tackle and lights.
Once again, this year was another success. It couldn’t happen without all the support. The Sabula Ike’s want to Thank our hosts, Don and Kathy Kunde. They were all set up with tents and tables this year waiting for the kids.
Thank you to Doug Griebel from Big River Minnow Mart for supplying the kids with bait and tackle. Thanks to Jackson Co. Pheasants Forever for supplying drinks and prizes.
Thanks to Kalmes Restaurant for supplying lunch. Thank you to the Preston and Bellevue Fire Departments, for supplying ice for the coolers.
Thanks to Scott Gritters and Andrew Keil from the Iowa DNR for providing equipment and instruction on fishing.
And last, all the volunteers from the Sabula Izaak Walton League. We’re all looking forward to next year.
