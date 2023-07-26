Kid caught a fish

The Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted its annual kids fishing day just outside of Preston in June. Nearly 30 kids made their way out to try out their luck at catching some fish. Before fishing, Scott Gritters, Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist and Andrew Keil, Iowa DNR Conservation Officer spoke about proper handling of fish to ensure a safe release. Right after the kids made their way around the pond lining the bank. The bait of choice was worms, donated by Doug Griebel with Big River Minnow Mart in Bellevue.

Thankfully the fish were cooperative. Within just a few minutes you could already hear kids yelling “I got one.”