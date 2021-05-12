The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a Kids Fishing Clinic in Bellevue during free fishing weekend.
The free event will be held at the Bellevue Trout Pond by the Water Treatment Plant on Sunday afternoon June 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Bait will be present and sponsored by Big River Bait store and Hot dogs will be served and they will be donated by Kalmes Restaurant.
The clinic will be sponsored by the Izaak Walton League with help from Jackson County Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited.
