Kick off the new year with a musical guide through rock ’n’ roll history.
The Neverly Brothers present their show “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Evolution from Elvis to the Beatles” to ring in the new year at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available during the show.
The Neverly Brothers concerts are a tribute to an exciting chapter in music history: the birth, near death and resurrection of rock ’n’ roll. Their high-energy stage performances take audiences on a musical guided tour of rock history from 1955 to 1965.
The first half of their concert pays tribute to the music created by the 1950s American rock ’n’ roll pioneers - which by 1960 had become a distant memory but became the inspiration for the next wave of young rock bands from Britain.
The second half then pays tribute to the 1964 British Invasion bands that re-recorded the forgotten 1950s American rock music — along with lesser-known early 1960s rhythm & blues songs, pulling the genre from the edge of extinction by re-inventing and re-energizing it for a new generation.
The Neverly Brothers’ song sequence and selection, accompanied by narrative historical footnotes, will illustrate how the music and energy of the 1950s American rockabilly, rock ’n’ roll, and rhythm and blues pioneers set the stage for and influenced the adventurous young bands of the 1964 British Invasion movement.
Their repertoire consists of renditions of early hits by Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Dave Clark Five and many other artists who shaped the gene from 1955 through 1965.
All tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or stopping by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also are for sale at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug stores in Preston and Bellevue.
